AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, extending the heaviest daily fall in a week. China Industrial Production eased to 5.3%, Retail Sales weakened to 2.5% YoY in August. Risk appetite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD refreshes monthly low around 0.7300 on softer China data - September 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Rate to Face Contraction in Australia Employment - September 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 0.7300 even as sellers flirt with 20-DMA - September 14, 2021