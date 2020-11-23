AUD/USD rises to the day’s high near 0.7320, up 0.11% intraday, during Monday’s Asian trading. The pair recently gained from the positive shift in the risk-tone sentiment as well as upbeat data from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD refreshes monthly top above 0.7300 as ASX 200 probes February high - November 22, 2020
- AUD/USD trades higher on vaccine clearance hopes - November 22, 2020
- AUD/USD flirts with 0.7300 amid mixed clues - November 22, 2020