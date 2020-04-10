EUR/USD regains poise above 1.0900 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and Good Friday induced light trading. Eurogroup agreed half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan. Next of note remains the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD refreshes monthly tops, eyes 0.6400 amid light trading - April 10, 2020
- AUD/USD shrugs off downbeat China CPI, remains pressured above 0.6300 - April 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Eyes 2020 Trend Top - April 9, 2020