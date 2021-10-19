The emergence of fresh selling around the USD pushed the AUD/USD pair to near six-week tops, closer to mid-0.7400s during the Asian session. Following the previous day’s two-way price moves, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD refreshes multi-week tops, just below mid-0.7400s - October 19, 2021
- AUD/USD strong weekly resistance at 0.742 [Video] - October 19, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD in demand despite RBA maintaining dovish bias - October 18, 2021