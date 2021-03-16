A sudden pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias. The AUD/USD pair broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD refreshes session low amid a pickup in USD demand
A sudden pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias. The AUD/USD pair broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.