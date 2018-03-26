• Persistent USD weakness continues driving the pair higher. • Traders shrug off weaker commodities/pickup in the US bond yields. • Traders now eye Fedspeaks for some fresh impetus. The AUD/USD pair extended its steady climb from an intraday low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD refreshes session tops, closer to mid-0.7700s - March 26, 2018
- Technical Outlook: AUDUSD – Bears Take A Breather On US-China Talks, But Strong Bearish Bias Remains While 10SMA Stays Intact - March 26, 2018
- AUDUSD – Bears take a breather on US-China talks, but strong bearish bias remains while 10SMA stays intact - March 26, 2018