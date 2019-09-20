AUD/USD refreshes two-week lows as RBA rate cut odds surge

AUD/USD drops to two-week lows below 0.6780 on dovish RBA expectations. The big four Australian banks expect the RBA to cut rates in October and December. The AUD/USD is losing altitude as …
