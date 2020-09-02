AUD/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday and retreated further from YTD tops. The USD stood tall and seemed unaffected by the disappointing release of the ADP report. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD refreshes weekly lows post-ADP, seems vulnerable to slide further - September 2, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Down on GDP Plunge; Kiwi Supported by RBNZ Comments - September 2, 2020
- AUD/USD falls as Australia economy enters technical recession - September 2, 2020