AUD/USD bounces off 18-month low as traders brace for RBA amid quiet session. USD extends Friday’s pullback from July 2020 highs amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s rate hike in March. Bulls await …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD regains 0.7000 on USD pullback, pre-RBA optimism - January 31, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls accumulating, mark-up could be on the cards - January 30, 2022
- Australian Dollar Outlook Mixed as Support Held: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD - January 30, 2022