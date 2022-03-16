AUD/USD regains 0.7200 as Ukraine-Russia, Fed woes battle China’s upbeat covid news

AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends the previous day’s rebound from fortnight low. Market sentiment remains sour amid mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia peace talks and pre-Fed …
