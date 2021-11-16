What is the outlook of the EUR/USD after the tragic sell-off experienced this week? We explain why the pair will likely have a pullback next week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD relief rally accelerates ahead of US retail sales data - November 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teases 0.7360-65 hurdle on RBA Minutes, focus on Gov. Lowe’s speech - November 15, 2021
- Disney+ Shares First Clip From Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ - November 15, 2021