RBA keeps rates unchanged as expected. AUD could extend gains as the RBA statement carries hawkish tinge. The Reserve Bank of Australia kept the cash rate (interest rate) unchanged as expected but sounded a little bit hawkish on inflation. The central bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains bid as RBA statement carries hawkish tinge - December 4, 2017
- AUD/USD: Levels to watch if the RBA is dovish - December 4, 2017
- AUD/USD: spikes 20 pips on surprise positive data ahead of RBA today - December 4, 2017