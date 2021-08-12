AUD/USD remains subdued on Thursday in the early European session. The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on mixed economic data, Delta variant concerns. US Dollar retreats from the higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.7400, US data eyed - August 12, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle at key daily resistance - August 11, 2021
- AUD/USD edges higher on the way to 0.7400 amid mixed concerns - August 11, 2021