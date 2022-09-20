AUD/USD remains depressed near 0.6700 mark amid stronger USD, seems vulnerable

The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh selling in the vicinity of mid-0.6700s, or a three-day high touched earlier this Tuesday and continues losing ground through the early North American session. The pair …
