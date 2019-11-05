AUD/USD remains flat after status quo RBA decision

Markets may continue to price out prospects of a year-end rate cut, helping the AUD pick up a bid in Europe. AUD/USD is seeing little action in response to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) …
