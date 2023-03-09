AUD/USD fails to recovery from four-month trough, holds lower ground of late. Global markets remained vulnerable on mixed US data amid cautious mood ahead of NFP. Downbeat China inflation, US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains fragile below 0.6600 as US NFP looms - March 9, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Recovery fails again, vulnerable below 0.6600 - March 9, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: More Downside As Carry Trade Continues - March 9, 2023