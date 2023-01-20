AUD/USD has continued its sideways performance above 0.6900 despite unchanged monetary policy by the PBoC. The street was expecting a dovish monetary policy to strengthen reopening reforms in China.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains muted above 0.6900 despite PBOC keeps PLR unchanged - January 19, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are trapped, 0.6950 eyed before further downside potential to test below 0.6800 - January 19, 2023
- AUD/USD outpaced by major counterparts as labour market underperforms and risk appetite wavers - January 19, 2023