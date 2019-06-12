EUR/USD is trading above 1.1300, marginally higher. Markets are more optimistic about trade despite threats from Trump to impose tariffs on China if he does not meet with his counterpart Xi. While eco …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD remains on the defensive after China inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1300, marginally higher. Markets are more optimistic about trade despite threats from Trump to impose tariffs on China if he does not meet with his counterpart Xi. While eco …