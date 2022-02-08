A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the USD. Signs of stability in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains on the defensive, downside seems cushioned near 0.7100 mark - February 8, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Rebound Does Not Have Legs - February 8, 2022
- AUD/USD reverses an early dip to 0.7100 area, upside seems capped amid stronger USD - February 8, 2022