AUD/USD edges lower for the second successive day, though lacks follow-through selling. A modest USD strength and the cautious market mood weigh on the risk-sensitive Aussie. Traders keenly await the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains on the defensive, holds above mid-0.7000s as traders await US NFP report - February 3, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends previous session’s weakness, upbeat China Caixin Services PMI fails to impress - February 3, 2023
- AUD/USD refreshes day low below 0.7070 despite upbeat Caixin Services PMI - February 2, 2023