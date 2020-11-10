AUD/USD continues to fluctuate below 0.7300 on Tuesday. US Dollar Index struggles to preserve its bullish momentum. Westpac Consumer Confidence data will be featured in Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains on track to close modestly lower below 0.7300 - November 10, 2020
- AUD/USD outlook: Narrow consolidation above daily cloud top to precede fresh push higher - November 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Looking Heavy - November 10, 2020