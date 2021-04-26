AUD/USD broke above its horizontal range on Monday. US Dollar Index looks to close flat below 91.00. Durable Goods Orders in US rose less than expected in March. Last week, the AUD/USD pair fluctuated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Still on Track to Negate H&S Formation Ahead of Australia CPI - April 26, 2021
- AUD/USD remains on track to post strong daily gains around 0.7800 - April 26, 2021
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 0.7775 - April 26, 2021