AUD/USD remains stuck in range below 0.7200, focus shifts to Australian jobs

AUD/USD keeps its range play below 0.7200 amid tepid sentiment. US Treasury yields resume the uptrend, fails to lift the greenback. Focus shifts to the Australian employment data due on Thursday.
