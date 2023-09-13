AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6400 ahead of the US key inflation data. The Australian Consumer Confidence data exerts some pressure on the Aussie. The US Dollar (USD) may benefit from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains under selling pressure near 0.6400 ahead of the US CPI data - September 13, 2023
- AUD/USD: Solid barrier remains around 0.6485 – UOB - September 13, 2023
- AUD/USD consolidates in a narrow range around 0.6430 ahead of US CPI data - September 12, 2023