AUD/USD is expected to display more weakness despite soaring odds for hawkish RBA. The DXY is displaying a lackluster performance ahead of the US NFP. As per consensus, the US NFP will decline to 300k …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains vulnerable below 0.6800 despite hawkish RBA bets, US NFP eyed - September 2, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls make a stand at the edge of the abyss - September 1, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains Again - September 1, 2022