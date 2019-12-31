Aussie cheers trade optimism, USD weakness and gold-price rally. China NBS Manufacturing PMI beats estimates, with 50.2 in Dec. AUD/USD is on track for fifth straight weekly gain. The ongoing weakness …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD renews five-month highs above 0.7000 - December 31, 2019
- Bullish AUD/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone - December 31, 2019
- AUD/USD respects no change in China’s Manufacturing PMI - December 30, 2019