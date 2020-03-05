After the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to decrease its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a historic low of 0.50%, the AUD/USD advanced. Markets were caught by surprise, but valid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: Resilience Despite Rate Cut to Lead to More Upside
After the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to decrease its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a historic low of 0.50%, the AUD/USD advanced. Markets were caught by surprise, but valid …