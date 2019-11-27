AUD/USD: Resilient despite fifth striaght quarterly drop in Aussie Construction Work Done

AUD/USD is showing resilience to dismal Aussie data release. Construction work done fell for the fifth straight quarter in the third quarter. The decline, however, was less severe than expected by …
