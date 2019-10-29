AUD/USD fails to extend the latest recovery as investors await fresh clues from RBA’s Governor. Trade/Brexit optimism stays on the card. US economic numbers, qualitative catalysts will also entertain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retraces recent gains ahead of RBA Governor Lowe’s speech - October 28, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Bull trap ahead of RBA’s Governor Lowe speech - October 28, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Higher in range, but with limited bullish potential - October 28, 2019