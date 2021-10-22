AUD/USD Retreated Sharply From a Fresh Three-Month High, Could Fall to 0.7400

Australian Q3 NAB’s Business Confidence unexpectedly contracted to -1 from 17 in Q2. The poor performance of equities and gold undermined demand for the aussie. AUD/USD retreated sharply from a fresh …
