EUR/USD surges to fresh year highs above 1.1950 Persistent dollar’s weakness amid turmoil in the US has led EUR/USD to levels last seen on May 2018. Greenback’s slump is also linked to falling …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- The AUD/USD is testing a historic peak, is it time for a correction? - August 18, 2020
- AUD/USD retreats after jumping to highest level since February 2019 at 0.7265 - August 18, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Breaks Out - August 18, 2020