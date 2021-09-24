AUD/USD struggles at 0.7300 as the market mood is risk-averse. Evergrande’s failure to pay its bond interest weighs in the AUD. Australian Retail Sales and Building Permits for August could provide …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats at 0.7300 amid Evergrande’s failure to pay dollar-denominated bond - September 24, 2021
- Paul McCartney Discusses Inspiration For ‘Rocky Racoon’ In Trailer For ‘The Lyrics’ - September 24, 2021
- AUD/USD to decline moderately going forward – Danske Bank - September 24, 2021