AUD/USD holds lower ground near yaerly bottom even as RBA Deputy Governor Bullock shows readiness for higher rates. Australia’s lack of need for capital injection, despite RBA’s heavy bond buying …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats below 0.6700 even as RBA’s Bullock defend buyers, Fed announcements eyed - September 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Challenging Multi-Year Low Amid Risk Flight - September 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable To Hawkish Fed Rate Hike - September 20, 2022