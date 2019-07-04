EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300 amid quiet trading ahead of the US holiday. Both US and European bond yields are plunging. ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane speaks later. GBP/USD is trading below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats from 2-month highs, consolidates gains above 0.70 - July 4, 2019
- AUD/USD:Aussie caught in RBA vs. Fed rate-cuts race - July 4, 2019
- AUD/USD slips to session low, back closer to 0.70 handle - July 4, 2019