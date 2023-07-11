The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to make it through the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and attracts some intraday selling in the vicinity of the 0.6700 mark on Tuesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats from 200-day SMA barrier, weaker USD limits any meaningful slide - July 11, 2023
- AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.6700 hurdle on upbeat Aussie data, softer US inflation signals - July 10, 2023
- AUD/USD steadies around 0.6670 due to an upbeat mood, ahead of Aussie’s Consumer Confidence, US CPI - July 10, 2023