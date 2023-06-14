The AUD/USD faced volatility, initially retreating from 0.6835 to 0.6755, and then stabilized around 0.6800 after Powell presser. Fed left rates unchanged at 5.00%-5.25% as expected. An upwards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats from daily highs post-Fed decision - June 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Still bullish despite Dollar’s Fed rally - June 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Stretches Higher, Ignoring Gravity - June 14, 2023