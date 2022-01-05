The AUD/USD slides some 0.11% after Fed’s last meeting minutes. Federal Reserve policymakers said that conditions for a rate hike could be met sooner than estimated. Fed officials added that the pace …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats from weekly highs near the 100-DMA after Fed’s December meeting minutes - January 5, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Retreating from a critical Fibonacci resistance - January 5, 2022
- The Weeknd Reveals New Album ‘Dawn FM’ To Drop On Friday - January 5, 2022