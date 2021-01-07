The AUD/USD pair edged lower through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7770-65 region in the last hour. Having struggled to find acceptance above the 0.7800 mark, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD retreats further from multi-month tops, closer to mid-0.7700s
The AUD/USD pair edged lower through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7770-65 region in the last hour. Having struggled to find acceptance above the 0.7800 mark, the …