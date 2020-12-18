AUD/USD retreats further from multi-year tops, slips below 0.7600 mark

The AUD/USD pair edged lower through the Asian session and slipped back below the 0.7600 mark, or fresh daily lows in the last hour. The pair witnessed some long-unwinding on the last trading day of …
