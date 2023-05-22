AUD/USD retreats from the upper line of a one-week-old descending trend channel. close to 0.6670 by the press time. Even so, a convergence of the 100-SMA and 200-SMA, around 0.6685-90, appears a tough …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6600 on mixed concerns about China, US debt ceiling negotiations - May 22, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bulls brace for bumpy ride below 0.6685-90 key hurdle - May 21, 2023
- AUD/USD sees upside above 0.6650 as US Biden calls Republicans’ offer unacceptable - May 21, 2023