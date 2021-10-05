AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low as RBA sounds cautiously optimistic. RBA matches wide market expectations of keeping the benchmark rate, bond purchases intact. Market sentiment dwindles amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7250 on cautiously optimistic RBA, US PMI eyed - October 5, 2021
- RBA keeps policy steady, with OCR on hold at 0.10%, AUD/USD unfazed - October 5, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Expected to Leave Benchmark Interest Rate Unchanged - October 4, 2021