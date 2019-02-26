AUD/USD trades little weak around 0.7155 during Asian trading on Tuesday. The pair failed to hold previous gains from the positives of US-China trade deal as risk-off returns to the market. The Fed Ch…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Return of risk aversion recalls 0.7150 - February 25, 2019
- AUD/USD Rate Forecast: February Range on Radar Ahead of RBA Meeting - February 25, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: back to its highs, eyeing 0.7210 resistance area - February 25, 2019