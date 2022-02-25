AUD/USD reverses a major part of overnight losses, awaits sustained move beyond 0.7200

AUD/USD gained strong positive traction on Friday and built on the overnight solid rebound. A recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support. Fears of a further …
