AUD/USD reverses sharply and erases weekly gains

AUD/SUD failed to hold to gains and turned negative during the US session. The pair was affected by risk aversion and reversed sharply. Earlier today hit a 2-week high at 0.7896. It climbed to levels near 0.7900 after the release of US inflation data.
