AUD/USD drops more than a hundred pips from monthly highs to the lowest since Wednesdays. The AUD/USD dropped further after breaking under 0.6800 and recently it reach its lowest since Wednesday at 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD reverses sharply from monthly highs to fresh lows under 0.6740 - December 5, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up a Bit at the 200-Day EMA - December 5, 2022
- Kanye West Suspended From Twitter After Posting Swastika - December 5, 2022