AUD/USD stays downbeat near the 11-year low. Chinese actions fail to defy doubts surrounding Asian economic growth amid coronavirus fears. Headlines from the US, Europe and South Korea add to the risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD reverses Thursday’s pullback moves as risk-off spreads in Asia - February 27, 2020
- AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 despite US dollar-backed bounce - February 27, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bounce from multi-year lows does not change the bearish trend - February 27, 2020