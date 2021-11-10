The AUD/USD pair quickly reversed the US CPI-led fall to near one-month lows and was last seen trading with only modest intraday losses, around the 0.7365-70 region. The pair added to the previous day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD reverses US CPI-led slide to one-month lows, jumps to 0.7375-80 area - November 10, 2021
- Foo Fighters To Star In New Horror Comedy Movie ‘Studio 666’ - November 10, 2021
- AUD/USD bounces off multi-week lows, down little ahead of US CPI - November 10, 2021