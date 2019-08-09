AUD/USD Rise on RBA Philip Lowe at Risk to Trade Wars Post China CPI

The Australian Dollar may still be vulnerable after looking past a set of mixed Chinese inflation data. CPI clocked in higher at 2.8% y/y in July versus 2.7% anticipated. However, PPI contracted 0.3% …
