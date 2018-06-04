AUD/USD rises above 50-day MA as markets anticipate better-than-expected Aussie GDP

AUD continues to rise on speculation Aussie Q1 GDP could beat estimates. The daily chart shows a bullish reversal confirmation. The AUD/USD continues to rise, now trading above the 50-day moving average of 0.7605 for the first time since April 19.
