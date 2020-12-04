Soft Australian retail sales number and ongoing Australia/China relations concerns could be weighing. AUD/USD has risen from lows around 0.7410 to the 0.7430s in recent trade following a worse than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Aussie Pulls Back Only to Take Off - December 4, 2020
- AUD/USD rises from lows in wake of soft US November jobs report - December 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: In desperate need of a bullish catalyst - December 4, 2020